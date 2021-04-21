TikTok Celebrates Women In The ICT Sector This International Girls In ICT Day

Share with your network!

International Girls in ICT Day, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary on 22 April 2021, is a global movement that recognises women in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector as well as encourages young women around the world to play a greater role in the technology revolution. In support of this initiative, TikTok will be celebrating the day with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) by promoting its worldwide campaign, #GirlsInICT.

As the ICT sector is typically considered a male-dominated industry, International Girls in ICT Day is a great way to draw attention to the critical need for more women in the sector. For South Africa especially, there is a need for people with these skills. This is evident from Career Junction’s latest index which revealed that recruitment activity for professionals in ICT increased during the first quarter of 2021 and that ICT remains one of the most in-demand skills in South Africa.

The TikTok community is encouraged to get involved on this day by taking part in the #GirlsInICT challenge in-app. All users need to do is share their tips and techniques for using different technological tools along with the hashtag.

Furthermore, in light of International Girls in ICT Day, here are three brilliant tech girls who are representing the ICT sector on TikTok in South Africa. Check out their profiles and content below.

● @chani_za is mastering the art of digital content creation through her TikTok account. Some may recognise her as an eSports commentator or professional gamer, but most of all, Chani is a tech enthusiast. On her TikTok account, you can catch Chani sharing advice on how others can become content creators and streamers too.

● Mcebo, known as @Mcebok on TikTok, is a digital entrepreneur using digital technology to run her Dropshipping business. Mcebo believes that it’s really important to be technologically savvy and encourages women across SA to learn what they can about the digital world as it is the way of the future.

● Last but not least, we have customer engineer, Katyy – also known as @brown__barbie on TikTok. This 21-year-old is living her best tech life while she studies multiple courses that all contribute to the ICT sector – this includes studying her networking bundle and project management for a software developing company. In her spare time, Katyy loves to jump on TikTok and take part in fun dance challenges.

