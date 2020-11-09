TikTok And UNICEF South Africa Call On SA To Stand Together Against Online Bullying And Harassment

Share with your network!

TikTok and UNICEF South Africa have launched the #SharingPositivity campaign, a nationwide initiative that calls on the online community to stand together and pledge to stop online bullying and harassment.

The initiative comes off the back of the most recent Global Advisor Survey on cyberbullying, which revealed more than one quarter of parents surveyed in South Africa have reported that their child has experienced cyberbullying.

Now, as South Africa leads up to Anti-Bullying Week, an annual global awareness drive that takes place from 16-20 November, TikTok and UNICEF South Africa are playing their part in raising awareness around these cyber issues by calling on South Africa’s online community to pledge their support to stop such abuse and to ‘Share Positivity’.

With the support of top creators, TikTok and UNICEF invite South Africans to join the challenge and create their video of support to help make the internet and the TikTok community a positive and inclusive place.

Local actress and comedian, Nina Hastie; along with TikTok creators will also be a part of an edutainment video series that will drive awareness about bullying and harassment, as well as educate users on what the community guidelines are, safety features available, and moderation policies that can be used.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager in Africa, says that cyberbullying is an industry-wide challenge. “However, as a key player in the online space, it’s essential that we at TikTok play our part in online safety,” she notes. “TikTok is a place for joy and creativity, and we are committed to fostering a positive and inclusive environment where users can share and express themselves comfortably. Through this initiative, we want to encourage everyone to work together to help reduce bullying and harassment within the TikTok community.”

Sidwaba explains that there are a number of controls, tools and privacy settings available to users which can be used to deal with harassment and bullying from others including in-app reporting, blocking users, control interactions, duet control.

“Online abuse and exploitation have a devastating impact on the mental, social and physical wellbeing of children and young people,” says Sinah Moruane, UNICEF South Africa Child Protection Specialist. “That’s why the #SharingPositivity campaign is so important – it aims to raise awareness of the dangers online and to provide clear guidance to youth on how to stay safe whilst still having fun, learning and connecting with peers,” adds Moruane.

How can everyone get involved? Create a short video showing your support to stand with the community and stop online bullying as well as commit to conducting yourself in a way that helps create a safer, happier, and more positive online environment. Don’t forget to include #SharingPositivity.

