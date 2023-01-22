TikTok Aims to Give Creators in Sub-Saharan Africa the Recognition they Deserve

Creators from across sub-Saharan Africa recently gathered at the Mövenpick Hotel and Residences in Nairobi, Kenya following an eight-day long competitive voting process on TikTok. At the inaugural awards, the African TikTok creators were crowned among the Top Creators and Top Creator Runner Ups. The ceremony was for the recognition and awarding of content creators across sub-Saharan Africa for the content and creativity that they put in their work in 2022. TikTok’s content programming lead, sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said the award ceremony is TikTok’s way of shining a light and recognising storytellers, their creativity and the positive impact that all creators bring to the TikTok community.
More Stories
Dakar is Reclaiming Its Place as the Cultural Capital of Africa
Zanzibar Offers One of Africa’s Most Beautiful Ocean Safaris
How To Spend 24 Hours in Black-owned Soweto
A Truce Gives Life to Ethiopia’s Tourism Sector
Rwanda Takes to Street Tennis
Africa.com’s Teresa Clarke at #WEF23
South Africa’s Freight Rail Network is in Such Bad Shape that Firms are Struggling to Move Goods
Ghanaian Banks are Holding Out for Better Terms in a Domestic Bond-exchange Program
Nigeria Risks being Blacklisted by Global Financial Bodies Over Central Bank Governor
The African Countries with Improved Inflation Rates in the New Year
CAR – Cameroon: An Investigation into the Wagner Group’s African Financial Model
The World Bank’s Forecasts for Some West African Countries