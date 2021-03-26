Tighter Restrictions Bad For Business

Share with your network!

Business owners say tighter restrictions would be damaging for them and the economy.

They say they already have plans in place and will lose out.

This follows a recommendation by the COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee to impose a tighter lockdown for the upcoming long Easter weekend.

Business owners say if more restrictions are announced, they might start experiencing cancellations which could result in some businesses closing down.

The committee says the recommendation for a tougher lockdown over Easter aims to avoid a third coronavirus wave.

It says these restrictions would be temporary.

