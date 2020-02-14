Fri. Feb 14th, 2020

Tightening the Noose around Dos Santos’ Daughter

Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos delivers a speech during the start of the new EFACEC Portuguese corporation's electric mobility industrial unit on February 5, 2018 in Maia. Elder daughter of Angola's long reining President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Isabel is, according to Forbe's magazine, the wealthiest woman in Africa. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL RIOPA

Portugal has ordered a freeze on bank accounts held in the country by Angola’s billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who is accused of stealing state funds to build a colossal business empire. International media outlets published an inquiry dubbed “Luanda Leaks” on January 19, claiming that dos Santos fraudulently accumulated a fortune estimated at $2.1 billion. Dos Santos, 46, has been living in Europe since Angolan President Joao Lourenco fired her as head of the state oil company Sonangol in 2017, soon after he took over from her father. She has been indicted by Angolan prosecutors for a host of top-level financial crimes, including money laundering and forging documents.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

