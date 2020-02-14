Tightening the Noose around Dos Santos’ Daughter

Portugal has ordered a freeze on bank accounts held in the country by Angola’s billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who is accused of stealing state funds to build a colossal business empire. International media outlets published an inquiry dubbed “Luanda Leaks” on January 19, claiming that dos Santos fraudulently accumulated a fortune estimated at $2.1 billion. Dos Santos, 46, has been living in Europe since Angolan President Joao Lourenco fired her as head of the state oil company Sonangol in 2017, soon after he took over from her father. She has been indicted by Angolan prosecutors for a host of top-level financial crimes, including money laundering and forging documents.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA