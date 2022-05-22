iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA ChampionsHip

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

18 mins ago 1 min read

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday, tournament, organisers said, after a nightmare nine-over 79 third round in only his second event since a career-threatening car crash.

Woods told reporters at Southern Hills Country Club that he was feeling sore.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Underdogs Take A Bite Out Of Experienced Field At PGA Championship

14 mins ago
3 min read

F1 Drivers Shift Debate As Well As Gears

20 mins ago
2 min read

Aston Martin Hit Back At Red Bull Accusations Of Copying

23 mins ago
2 min read

Woods Unsure Of Finishing PGA ChampionsHip After Nightmare Round

10 hours ago
3 min read

Ferrari’s Leclerc Puts In A Late Flyer For Pole In Spain

10 hours ago
1 min read

Man City’s De Bruyne Named Premier League’s Player Of The Season

10 hours ago
3 min read

Crowd Erupts As PSG Announce Mbappe Extends Contract Until 2025

10 hours ago
1 min read

Ronaldo To Miss United’s Final Game Of The Season – Report

10 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 6 375 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
4 min read

Wimbledon On Collision Course With ATP, WTA Over Russia, Belarus Ban

1 day ago
2 min read

Djokovic Hoping To Peak In Time For French Open Title Defence

1 day ago
2 min read

Liverpool Still Hoping To Complete Quadruple – Salah

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

KZN Battered By Severe Flooding Once Again

13 seconds ago
2 min read

Underdogs Take A Bite Out Of Experienced Field At PGA Championship

14 mins ago
1 min read

Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA ChampionsHip

18 mins ago
3 min read

F1 Drivers Shift Debate As Well As Gears

20 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer