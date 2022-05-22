Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA ChampionsHip

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday, tournament, organisers said, after a nightmare nine-over 79 third round in only his second event since a career-threatening car crash.
Woods told reporters at Southern Hills Country Club that he was feeling sore.
