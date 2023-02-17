iAfrica

Tickets On Sale From Today To Celebrate 100 Years Of Disney, In Concert, In Johannesburg!

2023-02-17

Tickets are on-sale from today, Wednesday 15 February, for Disney 100 – The Concert. South Africans are invited to celebrate 100 Years of Disney with the magical event in Johannesburg in April 2023. Disney 100 – The Concert is confirmed to take place at Gallagher Convention Centre, Friday 7 – Sunday 9 April. 

Disney 100 – The Concert will feature big screen highlights from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel whilst the magical musical moments are brought to life by The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra featuring vocal performances, live in concert.

The phenomenal multimedia experience promises to entertain and enthrall fans of every age this Easter Weekend, featuring the greatest songs and soundtracks from iconic films such as The Lion King, Moana, Encanto and Beauty & the Beast, as well as highlights from the worlds of Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

As part of the celebrations in its 100th anniversary year, this upcoming special edition of the popular global concert series dedicates itself to a journey that celebrates 100 years of adventure, 100 years of emotions, and 100 years of Disney music magic.

Presented by FNB, together with OPPO and Vodacom at Gallagher Convention Centre, and produced by Don’t Look Down, tickets for Disney 100 – The Concert will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 15 February from www.ticketmaster.co.za

