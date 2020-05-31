Thuram Makes Protest By Taking A Knee In Bundesliga

Share with your network!

Marcus Thuram made not only a footballing statement as he scored twice in the Bundesliga on Sunday, he also made a political one.

The 22-year-old French striker scored twice as Borussia Moenchengladbach continued their push for a European place by thrashing Union Berlin 4-1.

Thuram continued his recent hot form when he headed his team’s second goal after 41 minutes.

Thuram, whose father, French World Cup winner Lilian is outspoken on the subject of racism, took the opportunity to make a solitary statement.

He knelt and bowed his head, echoing past protest by National Football League players in the US in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, an issue which has surged back into the headlines following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

AFP

