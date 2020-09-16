iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Thundering Explosions Boom across Libyan Landscapes

17 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The detonation operation this time, is being carried out with the use of a bomb disposal robot to ensure that the mines get cleared both safely and efficiently. Ahmed Al-Hadi Bayou, Brigadier General; shares his insight, “With these mines, the best way is to use the automated robot in the process of withdrawing these mines from their whereabouts and placing them in other places to detonate them when they are adjacent to buildings.” These mines have killed or wounded more than 100 people to date, including many civilians, south of Libya’s capital following deadly combat between rival forces.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

This Moroccan Town has Preserved Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ex Athletics Boss Jailed for Taking Doping Bribes

17 hours ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s Medical Crisis

17 hours ago
1 min read

A Year After Ethiopia and Eritrea Buried the Hatchet

17 hours ago
1 min read

Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Gap in Enterprise Software

18 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Opens International Travel

18 hours ago
1 min read

Corporate Activity In Africa – Has Covid-19 Opened Opportunities For Investors?

18 hours ago
1 min read

The Influence of International Design Styles in the African Context

18 hours ago
1 min read

Rights Groups Condemn Hefty Prison Sentence of Nigerian Pubescent

18 hours ago
1 min read

South African Photographer Snaps Flower Power

2 days ago
1 min read

Senegalese Delivery Startup Now Active in 5 African Markets

2 days ago
1 min read

Why African States Host Foreign Military Bases

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

All Female Investors And Entrepreneurs Panel @ 8th AFA

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance

3 hours ago
1 min read

Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19

4 hours ago