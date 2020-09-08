Thuli Madonsela Weighs In On Clicks Debate

Share with your network!

Professor Thuli Madonsela says the Clicks Black Hair advert matter is a textbook case of unconscious bias.

In a series of tweets, the former public protector said calling it out is great but violence and anarchy undermines the cause.

Madonsela says it is imperative for people to examine their own perceptions about black beauty and life.

#UnconsciousBias is a form of racism, sexism, heterosexualism, xenophobia, ageism, etc that is different from intentional bigotry and related intention to harm, demean or dehumanize. The holder of unconscious bias does not set out to discriminately harm #Clicks #BlackHairMatter — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 7, 2020

Last week, in a campaign run on Clicks’ website an advert classified two black women’s hair as, “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, while the two white women’s hair were classified as “fine and flat hair” as well as “normal hair”.

In response to the advert, the EFF staged nationwide protests against Clicks.

This is how young women, using their agency, have chosen to tackle the #Clicks #BlackHairMatter. I read their action as a call to #Clicks and others to examine their perceptions of #BlackHair and black women’s beauty. I consider the action to be #Epicleadership and cerebral https://t.co/qzHM7oLjPL — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 7, 2020

