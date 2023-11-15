Three Women Diagnosed with Advanced Breast Cancer in Mozambique Begin Treatment

The Max Foundation (Max) has announced that three patients have started treatment for advanced breast cancer in Mozambique through its Max Access Solutions program. Max, a leading global nonprofit organization that aims to accelerate health equity by delivering medication, technology, and supportive services to cancer patients, is working in collaboration with multiple partners to implement the program through its Humanitarian Partnership for Access to Critical Treatment (Humanitarian PACT) for Advanced Breast Cancer. Max Access Solutions is Max’s innovative treatment access model that harnesses the power of partnerships and prioritizes individual patients’ needs to improve outcomes for cancer and other critical illnesses in low-resource healthcare settings.

