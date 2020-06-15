Three Ways To Get Your Immune System In Shape For Winter

Share with your network!

The colder seasons are officially upon us, with Cape Town and Johannesburg already living through their first cold fronts of the season. With Covid-19 showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, the wise thing to do is be as prepared as possible. The best way to do that? Keeping your immune system in top shape. Read on for three ways to boost your system this winter.

Practice good hygiene

Since the outbreak started, there have been huge pushes for personal hygiene by health authorities all around the world, and for good reason. When coming into contact with surfaces or people outside of your home, it’s important to practise good hygiene to avoid picking up any unwanted bacteria and viruses. Great ways to stay on top of your game include wearing your mask when out in public, washing your hands with soap and water regularly (or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if you’re on the go), and making an effort not to touch your face if you’re not 100% sure your hands are clean. You could also opt for getting your food delivered to your door, instead of exposing yourself to high contact supermarkets, or rushing infection by travelling on a taxi to get to the supermarket. Don’t forget to dry your hands after washing them – wet hands can help bacteria spread!

Add healthy ingredients to all your meals

During this season, it’s incredibly important to ensure that your body gets enough nutrients. With flu season in full effect, as well as the ongoing pandemic, it goes without saying that a healthy diet should be a priority. Including immune-boosting ingredients into your everyday diet will result in your body being more prepared to fight off any illnesses. You could even take it a step further and order your fresh produce for delivery, eliminating the trip to the shops where you encounter many different people and surfaces that may be infected. Smart consumers are now getting food delivered to their door, which is safer, more convenient and better value. One such disruptor exclusively serving Cape Town’s township communities, is Yebo Fresh. They have impressive combos to meet your budget – from fresh vegetables and meat, to pantry staples for your home. You can choose your preferred combo here.

Keep your body moving

Thanks to the lockdown, many people have been embracing the extra time at home to improve their workout routines. This is great, and has sparked a culture of fitness on social media platforms like Instagram, where many personal trainers have offered free live sessions for followers to join in and do workouts along with them. Because exercise contributes to general good health, it in turn results in an improved immune system. If you’re stuck on where to get started with your workouts, personal trainers like Rushda Moosajee recently launched her own fitness app for various levels of experiences, making it easier for you to pace yourself and not overdo it.

