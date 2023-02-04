iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Three SA Tourism Board Members Resign Amid Controversial R1bn Hotspur Deal

Reuters/Paul Childs
7 seconds ago 1 min read

Three SA Tourism board members have resigned with immediate effect, amid an outcry over money earmarked to sponsor English football team – Tottenham Hotspur.

Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen, and Rosemary Anderson informed the Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu of their resignations, confirmed SA Tourism.

The resignations follow a difference of opinion, according to a joint statement released by the trio on Friday.

Duminy and Nadasen were serving their third term on the board.

Board chairperson Dr Aubrey Mhlongo thanked the now-former board members for their “invaluable contribution and oversight of the entity during their tenure.”

Their resignations come amid a week of questions and calls for clarity about SA Tourism’s over R900 million deal with the football club.

SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo defended the much talked about deal on Thursday, following a Daily Maverick report on the story.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

China Balloon Over U.S. Deflates Hopes For Diplomatic Thaw

2 mins ago
3 min read

Zelenskyy Meets with European Leaders

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Needs More Than Money To Solve Its Problems – Analyst

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Tourism R1bn Sponsorship Unjustified – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

Zuma Decries SCA Parole Ruling

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Processing Key Recommendations Of State Capture Report

2 days ago
2 min read

African Nations Commit To Ending AIDS In Children By 2030

2 days ago
1 min read

Tourism Department Responds To Tottenham Hotspur Deal

2 days ago
1 min read

Vulnerable South Africans Now Eligible For 5th COVID-19 Booster

4 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Mayor Urges Residents To Reduce Water Usage

4 days ago
1 min read

Calls For State Of Disaster On Energy Crisis At ANC Lekgotla

4 days ago
1 min read

Petrol And Diesel Prices Set To Rise

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Three SA Tourism Board Members Resign Amid Controversial R1bn Hotspur Deal

8 seconds ago
4 min read

China Balloon Over U.S. Deflates Hopes For Diplomatic Thaw

2 mins ago
2 min read

Rashford Fires Man Utd To Win Over Palace,

11 mins ago
2 min read

Sorry Liverpool Thrashed At Wolves

16 mins ago

Share