Three New Arrests In VBS Scandal

The Hawks have cracked down on three more suspects related to the VBS bank heist case.
The three suspects, who have not appeared in court yet and therefore cannot be named, are a 57-year-old former municipal manager of the Fetakgomo-Greater Tubatse Municipality, a 39-year-old former chief financial officer and a 41-year-old business owner. They were arrested this morning at their residences around Pretoria.
The former municipal manager allegedly invested R230-million with the now-defunct bank. The full amount has never been paid back to the municipality.
The three will appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday where they will be charged with contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act through fraud and money laundering.
More Stories
AfriForum Calls On Dlamini-Zuma To End Curfews
Senekal Murder-Accused Back In Court
NICD Reports 136 New COVID-19 Cases
Western Cape Pushes Ramps Up Vaccine Drive For Over 50s
Rand Water’s Three-Day ‘Shutdown’ Begins
NICD Reports 262 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Body Parts Found In Soweto Home
Legendary Novelist Wilbur Smith Dies Aged 88
54-Hour Water Disruption Monday Parts – Gauteng
NPA To Oppose Zuma’s Recusal Ruling Appeal
No Sign Of COVID Infection Spike In Wake Of Elections – Phaahla
De Klerk Missed Many Chances To Reconcile With SA – Tutu Foundation