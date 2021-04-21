iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Three Ministers Didn’t Want Me To Testify – Dintwe

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Intelligence Inspector General Setlhomamaru Dintwe says the ministers of Police, Defence and State Security all wrote him letters to try to persuade him not to testify at the state capture inquiry.

He says the ministers accused him of giving evidence to the commission before consulting them.

But Dintwe says he told the ministers and President Cyril Ramaphosa of his actions and even gave them the evidence bundles before he testified.

The ministers also wrote a letter to Ramaphosa, recommending he be suspended for testifying.

