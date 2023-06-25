Three Kusile Units To Return To Service: Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the exemption of emission regulations will give Eskom an opportunity to return three units to service at Kusile power station.

Ramokgopa says the units will contribute about 2,400 megawatts to the grid.

He said: “the second one is a development by DFFE for granting Eskom an exemption, extending that exemption to May of 2025. That is significant in that it is going to allow us to return the 3 units at Kusile.”

Ramokgopa also says his department is on track to reducing rolling blackouts.