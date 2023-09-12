Three Kusile Units Offline Until November

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa paid another visit to the Kusile power station in eMalahleni.

He is optimistic that the three units, expected to be back online by November, will provide some relief for the grid.

But this comes at a hefty price.

So far it has cost R250-million to bypass the damaged flue duct.

“Kusile gives us a pathway out of load-shedding. I am happy to say that in relation with unit 4 that was out on planned maintenance, it is scheduled to come back online next week,” the minister said.

“That’s 720MW dispatched and unit 1-3 has managed to find and engineering solution to make sure we return the unit earlier than we promised the last time we were here.”