Three Key Libyan Leaders have Agreed on the “Necessity” of Forming a Unified Government 

The leaders are the president of the Presidential Council (PC) Mohamed Menfi, the head of High State Council (HSC) Mohamed Takala, who are both based in Tripoli, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Benghazi. In a joint statement, the three leaders also called on the UN Mission in Libya and the international community to support their proposals. They said they had agreed to form a technical committee to “look into controversial points.” They met in Cairo at the invitation of Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. A political process to resolve more than a decade of conflict in Libya has been stalled since an election scheduled for December 2021 collapsed amid disputes over the eligibility of the main candidates.

SOURCE: CNN