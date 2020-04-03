Three Items You Should Sanitize In Your Home During Lockdown

Share with your network!

While South Africans have been sanitising their hands, other items and elements in the house also need to be kept clean.

However, doorknobs, handles, floors, and kitchen counters are high on the list of things you touch which should be cleaned.

But what else should you be sanitising?

CELLPHONES AND LAPTOPS

After religiously washing your hands, you touch your phone and laptop to catch up on Netflix, right?

According to Apple, it’s safe to use a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe to wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone gently.

KEYS

Sanitise your keys! Especially if you’re an essential worker or pick up essential goods.

BANK CARDS

Technology is amazing and we’ve found many ways of paying without using cash, but in the event of having to use your card, it’s wise to disinfect it.

