Three Items You Should Sanitize In Your Home During Lockdown

While South Africans have been sanitising their hands, other items and elements in the house also need to be kept clean.
However, doorknobs, handles, floors, and kitchen counters are high on the list of things you touch which should be cleaned.
But what else should you be sanitising?
CELLPHONES AND LAPTOPS
After religiously washing your hands, you touch your phone and laptop to catch up on Netflix, right?
According to Apple, it’s safe to use a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe to wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone gently.
KEYS
Sanitise your keys! Especially if you’re an essential worker or pick up essential goods.
BANK CARDS
Technology is amazing and we’ve found many ways of paying without using cash, but in the event of having to use your card, it’s wise to disinfect it.
More Stories
Finding The Optimistic In The Pandemic
3 Easy Cardio Routines To Do At Home When Running Is Not An Option
World TB Day: Test For TB And Get Onto Treatment Or Face Worse Outcomes With Coronavirus