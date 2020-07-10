Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

Three Innovations Made by Young Africans to Fight COVID-19

6 mins ago 1 min read

As news of the imminent spread of COVID-19 in Africa became a reality, governments introduced strict measures such as lockdowns in order to minimise its reach. But African states are known for their lack of infrastructure and doubts of whether governments would cope came to the fore. At the same time, the continent’s youth saw the gaps and opportunities where they could assist in their communities and beyond. Africa.com’s Crisis Management for African Business leaders, is a series of webinars looking to help navigate and address the challenges brought on by the pandemic on the continent. The topic, Brilliant African Innovations against COVID-19 unearthed solutions created by young people that illustrate the continent’s silver lining in the crisis.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

