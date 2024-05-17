Three Film Bosses Catch Hollywood’s Gaze

Nollywood filmmakers, Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele, and Jade Osiberu have earned a spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the 40 Most Powerful Women in International Film. This list recognizes women who are bringing stories to a global stage and nurturing new voices despite a disrupted film market. The Hollywood Reporter describes these filmmakers these three powerful African film-makers who have for the past years graced our cinemas with captivating stories and productions.

AFRICA NEWS