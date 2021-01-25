Three Female Referees Make African Football History

Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse and her assistants, Malawian Bernadettar Kwimbira and Nigerian Mimisen Iyorhe, became the first women to control a match at a senior CAF male tournament. The breakthrough came two years after women referees handled matches at the African under-23 and under-17 Cup of Nations tournaments. Tafesse, a former professional basketball player, tolerated no foul play as she yellow-carded three Tanzanians within 10 minutes during the second half. African male footballers often dispute decisions against them, but most accepted without hesitation the rulings of Tafesse at the Stade Omnisport in the southwestern coastal resort. CAF refereeing manager Eddy Maillet from the Seychelles was pleased as the trio created history eight days into the sixth edition of the Nations Championship. “The CHAN is the second most senior national team competition in the continent after the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said. “It is a wonderful platform for Lidya, Bernadettar and Mimisen to prove what they are capable of. They competed with male referees for places at this tournament and now they have made history,” he added.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen
Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers
Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic
Conflict Causes Chaos for Central African Republic Construction Industry
Egypt’s Frontline Workers Get Vaccinated
Collapsed Buildings are Worryingly Common in Several Large African Cities
Soldiers Ordered to Leave Ugandan Opposition Leader’s Home
Tigray’s Rich Heritage is ‘Highly Endangered’, Experts Warn
Tropical Storm Leaves Destruction as it Moves through Southern Africa
Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers
The Usual Buzz of Cape Town is Now a Lull
What Africans Want from their Passports