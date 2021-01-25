iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

4 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse and her assistants, Malawian Bernadettar Kwimbira and Nigerian Mimisen Iyorhe, became the first women to control a match at a senior CAF male tournament. The breakthrough came two years after women referees handled matches at the African under-23 and under-17 Cup of Nations tournaments. Tafesse, a former professional basketball player, tolerated no foul play as she yellow-carded three Tanzanians within 10 minutes during the second half. African male footballers often dispute decisions against them, but most accepted without hesitation the rulings of Tafesse at the Stade Omnisport in the southwestern coastal resort. CAF refereeing manager Eddy Maillet from the Seychelles was pleased as the trio created history eight days into the sixth edition of the Nations Championship. “The CHAN is the second most senior national team competition in the continent after the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said. “It is a wonderful platform for Lidya, Bernadettar and Mimisen to prove what they are capable of. They competed with male referees for places at this tournament and now they have made history,” he added.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

2 mins ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

Conflict Causes Chaos for Central African Republic Construction Industry

11 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Frontline Workers Get Vaccinated

13 mins ago
1 min read

Collapsed Buildings are Worryingly Common in Several Large African Cities

18 mins ago
1 min read

Soldiers Ordered to Leave Ugandan Opposition Leader’s Home

20 mins ago
1 min read

Tigray’s Rich Heritage is ‘Highly Endangered’, Experts Warn

24 mins ago
1 min read

Tropical Storm Leaves Destruction as it Moves through Southern Africa

26 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

2 days ago
1 min read

The Usual Buzz of Cape Town is Now a Lull

2 days ago
1 min read

What Africans Want from their Passports

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

4 seconds ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

2 mins ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

8 mins ago