Three Arrested Over Homophobic Chants At Wolves v Chelsea

Three people were arrested in connection with homophobic and discriminatory chants made during an English soccer match on Saturday between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, the Wolves said.
Both teams and the Premier League condemned the chants directed at Chelsea supporters during the game, which the Wolves won 1-0 at home.
“Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society, and anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence,” Wolves said in a statement.
“We can confirm that three arrests were made by West Midlands Police relating to homophobia, and the discriminatory chants in question.”
The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Sunday.
During the game, Wolves said in an announcement to fans that discriminatory behaviour and chants were not tolerated at Molineux.
The club said it would offer full support to the police in their investigation.
More Stories
City’s Haaland On The Same Level As Messi, Ronaldo – Guardiola
Blues Coach McDonald Lauds Barrett Display After ‘Harsh’ Criticism
No Audience For Lyle As He Takes Final Bow On Golf’s Greatest Stage
Tsitsipas Raring To Go On Clay With Eyes On Third Monte Carlo Crown
Lampard Says Big Task Ahead But Anything Can Happen At Real
McIlroy’s Career Grand Slam Bid Officially Ends With Missed Cut
Man United Climb Back Into Third With Win Over Everton
Leicester Slump To Defeat By Bournemouth After Maddison Error
Lampard Makes A Losing Return As Wolves Beat Chelsea
Kane Keeps Spurs Top-Four Hopes Ticking With Winner Against Brighton
Walker Cannot Play As Inverted Full Back In City’s System – Guardiola
Arteta preparing Arsenal players for Anfield ‘jungle’