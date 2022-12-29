Three Arrested For Alleged Racism At Resort

Three suspects have been arrested for the alleged racist attack at Maselspoort resort in the Free State.

One suspect is facing an attempted murder charge and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the victims of the alleged racist attack say they are still traumatised.

Two black boys were verbally and physically attacked by a group of white men at the resort pool.

They say the adults claimed the pool was reserved for white people.

The Christmas Day incident – partially captured on video- has sent shock waves and outrage across the country.

