Three Arrested For Alleged Racism At Resort

Three suspects have been arrested for the alleged racist attack at Maselspoort resort in the Free State.
One suspect is facing an attempted murder charge and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the victims of the alleged racist attack say they are still traumatised.
Two black boys were verbally and physically attacked by a group of white men at the resort pool.
They say the adults claimed the pool was reserved for white people.
The Christmas Day incident – partially captured on video- has sent shock waves and outrage across the country.
More Stories
Death Toll In Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion Rises To 27
Blackouts Pushed To Stage 4
Zelenskyy Thanks Troops For Standing Stong As Russian Forces Flee Kreminna
Boksburg Explosion Death Toll Rises To 18
Police Probe Alleged Racism At Free State Resort
Mbalula Appeals For Safe Driving During Festive Season
Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts Until Monday Morning
Probe Continues Following Deadly Boksburg Gas Tanker Blast
U.S. Deep Freeze Leaves Nearly 2 million Without Power, Thousands Of Flights Canceled
Gas Tanker Blast Leaves Several Dead In Boksburg
ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote
ActionSA Calls For eThekwini Metro To Close Beaches Pending Investigation