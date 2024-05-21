Three Americans Involved in DRC Foiled Coup, Claims Army Spokesperson

U.S. citizens have been implicated in a thwarted coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which aimed to assassinate President Félix Tshisekedi and seize power. The coup plot, led by Congolese nationals, was intercepted by DRC security forces and, according to the Congolese military spokesperson General Sylvain Ekenge, led to the death of its leader Christian Malanga. In his statement, Ekenge claimed Malanga was a US citizen, although the US State Department has denied this. The coup involved two other Americans, which the authorities have since detained. In a statement posted to X, the US ambassador to the DRC, Lucy Tamlyn, expressed her shock at the incident and promised that her country will cooperate with DRC authorities in its investigations. She also promised that the US will “hold accountable any US citizen involved in criminal acts.”

SOURCE: CNN