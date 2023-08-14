Threads That Bind Us                                

In Hamburg on the Eastern Cape of South Africa, a collective of textile artists, known as the Keiskamma Art Project, uses its skill and artistry to tell stories through beautiful embroidery. To gain attention and a market for their work, creative agency Clout/USA challenged three of the group’s artists to develop a design that could be converted into a scenic wallpaper and textiles. The wallpaper, which is printed by Cara Saven Wall Design, were unveiled at 100% Design South Africa in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023, alongside a collection of chairs, a bench and a four-poster bed, also boasting the digitised embroidery, by award-winning South African designer David Krynauw who specialises in handcrafted wooden furniture.

