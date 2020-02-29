Thousands to Attend Funeral Of Tazne van Wyk

The funeral of little Tazne van Wyk will be held in Cape Town this morning.

Van Wyk (8) will be laid to rest at Modderdam Cemetry. Her funeral has been sponsored by Joe 4 funerals, Silverleaf Undertakers and the City of Cape Town – and donations from the public have also been pouring in to assist the grieving family.

The girl was found murdered in a stormwater drain near Worcester – 11 days after she was snatched outside her Elsies River home earlier this month.

A neighbour, Moyhdian Pangarker has been charged with her killing.

It has since emerged that the 54-year-old is a convicted murderer who was absconding parole.

Funeral proceedings will start with a private viewing at the family home.

The procession will then leave for the Goodwood Uniting Reformed Church at 9am.

Funeral organiser Joe Hendricks said the service will commence at 10am.

Outside seating with screens, sound equipment and additional ablution facilities have been arranged since the church can only accommodate 600 people.

“We have seating for 3,000 but we expect 5,000 plus,” Hendricks said.

EWN