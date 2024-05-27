Thousands of voters cast special ballots at WC

On Monday, thousands of special voters, including several politicians who were eager to influence the country’s future, flocked to the polls in the Western Cape.

Helen Zille, the federal council chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA), visited Pinelands High School early on Monday morning to conduct her special ballot.

On Monday morning, Zille was among the first special electors in line at the school, where she made a brief visit.

“It’s a watershed election, it’s the end of an era of overall majority for the ANC and the DA has been making steady progress, which is excellent because we are against power abuse in South Africa.”

A group of approximately six elderly individuals assembled outside the school’s hall, despite the frigid temperatures.

Keith Thysse, who was seventy-nine years old, was the first to cast his ballot.

“I believe that it is the appropriate course of action for all individuals to vote.” We trust that these elections will be conducted in a fair and impartial manner, and that the democracy in this country will be a shining example to the world, demonstrating that we are still the amazing nation that we are.

In anticipation of the election day on Wednesday, special ballots will be conducted throughout the day on Tuesday.