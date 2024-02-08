Thousands Flee Intense Fighting between DRC Army and M23 Armed group

Fighters reportedly surrounded the strategic town of Sake on Wednesday, a crucial step before reaching Goma, the capital of North Kivu. Capturing Sake would deal a logistical blow to Congolese soldiers. The Congolese army and United Nations peacekeepers have been struggling to contain M23’s advance. “The situation in Sake is very bad with heavy fighting between soldiers and M23 rebels. They have attacked with heavy guns and bombs fell on the city … this is why we are leaving for Goma,” Justin Musau, a displaced person from Sake, told Al Jazeera.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA