iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

This World Renowned Gambian Musician is Building an Academy So Children Can Study Their Own Culture – Without Leaving Africa

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Sona Jobarteh is no stranger to blazing trails. As the first professional female kora player in Gambia, she achieved fame and acclaim for her mastery of the 21-stringed African harp. Starting at the age of 5, she amassed great knowledge about the instrument and its musical traditions, but she typically had to pursue those studies abroad. Thinking it ludicrous that her own country didn’t have such a resource, she decided to build it on her own. The newly formed Gambia Academy aims to empower children by teaching them to embrace their culture.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Streets of Marrakesh are Awfully Quiet

4 mins ago
1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

16 mins ago
1 min read

US Airliner Announces More Trips on Africa Route

21 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi Closes Camp Obstructing Famed Migration

26 mins ago
1 min read

Making a Fashion Statement in Congo

30 mins ago
1 min read

Michaelis Boyd’s Arijiju House Hybridizes European and Kenyan Architecture

34 mins ago
1 min read

This Free Digital Cookbook Celebrates the Food of the African Diaspora

40 mins ago
1 min read

These Women Are Breaking Boundaries in Nigeria’s Creative Spaces

48 mins ago
1 min read

How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz

1 hour ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Streets of Marrakesh are Awfully Quiet

4 mins ago
1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

16 mins ago
1 min read

US Airliner Announces More Trips on Africa Route

21 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi Closes Camp Obstructing Famed Migration

26 mins ago