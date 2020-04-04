This Video Showcases Zimbabwe’s Majestic Falls in All its Glory

Share with your network!

Victoria Falls isn’t running dry despite reports a few months ago that the world-famous attraction’s water levels were the lowest in over two decades. Victoria Falls, located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is the largest waterfall in the world, measuring 1 708 metres wide and 108 metres high. According to Zambezi River Authority, flows at Victoria Falls have continued to increase steadily. In a statement on its website, it stated: “The Zambezi River flows monitored at Victoria Falls rose from 349 m3/s at the start of January 2020 to 3,890 m3/s recorded on March 27 2020. Last year on the same date the recorded flow was 800 m3/s. The flows are now Fifty-four percent (54 percent) above the recorded long-term average flow of 2,522 m3/s for this station.”

SOURCE: IOL

