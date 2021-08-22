iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

This Simple Sauce Recipe Makes Good Grilling Great. Its Chef Says It’s All About Love and Honesty

34 seconds ago 1 min read

Born in Benin but living in southern France for more than 20 years, chef Georgiana Viou has adhered to a simple principle when it comes to cooking. If a dish is made with love and honesty, it will always be good. For the diners who make regular pilgrimages to her restaurant, Rouge, they are clearly tasting the love. In this interview, she shares the ingredients that bring her magical cooking to life, and a recipe for a spicy grilling sauce she calls Kipikpa. Her pantry is always stocked with: olive oil, palm oil, vinegar, tomato paste, gherkins, red pepper paste, mustard, brown sugar, black chocolate for dessert, flour, honey, dried hibiscus flowers, fleur de sel, black pepper, rice, pasta. And ingredients from Benin like gari or tapioca. Plus her mother’s secret special spice powder—and no, she’s not giving you the recipe!

SOURCE: WALL STREET JOURNAL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How a Film is Fighting the Erasure of South African Activist Dulcie September

2 mins ago
1 min read

A-E-I-O-U – Gisèle Human’s New Waif Film by Frankie Nassimbeni – Addresses Mental Health

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’

13 mins ago
1 min read

‘Misfit’ Ghanaian Artist Kojo Marfo Finds a Home Among London’s Elite

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Airlines is Refitting its Fleet with Seats as Passenger Demand Returns

14 hours ago
2 min read

Leaked Bill Leaves Nigeria’s Startups Jittery

14 hours ago
1 min read

Using Fashion as a Uniting Factor in South Sudan

3 days ago
1 min read

Scholar Transport Firm Disrupts the Way Kids Go to School in North Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

South African Truck Drivers Sought After in the West

3 days ago
1 min read

Creating a Skilled Force to Patrol Waters off West Africa’s Coast

3 days ago
1 min read

Senegalese Twins Finish School at 13

3 days ago
1 min read

Sign Language to become the 5th Official Language in the DRC

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

This Simple Sauce Recipe Makes Good Grilling Great. Its Chef Says It’s All About Love and Honesty

34 seconds ago
1 min read

How a Film is Fighting the Erasure of South African Activist Dulcie September

2 mins ago
1 min read

A-E-I-O-U – Gisèle Human’s New Waif Film by Frankie Nassimbeni – Addresses Mental Health

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’

13 mins ago