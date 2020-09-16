iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

This Moroccan Town has Preserved Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy

17 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Fifty years after guitar legend Jimi Hendrix’s death, a village on Morocco’s Atlantic coast pulsates with his memory. Some there claim to have seen him, others to have spoken with him. In the summer of 1969, Hendrix, the pioneering US guitar wizard whose hits included Purple Haze and Hey Joe, made a brief stop in Essaouira, a former fort town and latter-day tourist magnet located five kilometres (three miles from the village. There are no soundtracks or images left from the rock icon’s journey, but countless myths surround his fleeting trip. Images celebrating the American musician are a permanent fixture in Diabat’s white houses, nestled in coastal sand. With its Cafe Jimi and the Hendrix Inn, the village has an air of sanctuary, half rock and half flower power.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Thundering Explosions Boom across Libyan Landscapes

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ex Athletics Boss Jailed for Taking Doping Bribes

17 hours ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s Medical Crisis

17 hours ago
1 min read

A Year After Ethiopia and Eritrea Buried the Hatchet

17 hours ago
1 min read

Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Gap in Enterprise Software

18 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Opens International Travel

18 hours ago
1 min read

Corporate Activity In Africa – Has Covid-19 Opened Opportunities For Investors?

18 hours ago
1 min read

The Influence of International Design Styles in the African Context

18 hours ago
1 min read

Rights Groups Condemn Hefty Prison Sentence of Nigerian Pubescent

18 hours ago
1 min read

South African Photographer Snaps Flower Power

2 days ago
1 min read

Senegalese Delivery Startup Now Active in 5 African Markets

2 days ago
1 min read

Why African States Host Foreign Military Bases

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

All Female Investors And Entrepreneurs Panel @ 8th AFA

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance

3 hours ago
1 min read

Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19

4 hours ago