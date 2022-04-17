This May, Squeeze in a Safari in Zambia

Zambia is a popular safari destination, with 30 percent of the country allocated as national parkland. The country (which is now open to American travelers) also has the Zambezi River which flows into Victoria Falls, one of the world’s most jaw-dropping waterfalls. These natural sites are primed for a vacation in May, which marks the end of Emerald Season—the time of year when the bush is green, the weather is not too hot, and the light is perfect for photographing wildlife. Book your safari trip with boutique tour operator The Bushcamp Company, which operates six camps in the southern parts of South Luangwa National Park. Each camp is worth staying at, but this year you should look toward the recently renovated Chindeni Bushcamp, with four simple yet comfortable canvas tents that channel the frontier days of safari travel.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

