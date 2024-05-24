This Local Figure is Campaigning to Promote Entrepreneurship among Djiboutian Women 

A key figure in Djibouti’s private sector, businesswoman Hibo Bacha draws inspiration from her travels to the four corners of the world to develop ideas for her country. In 20 years, she has built a small family empire of six businesses, including a hairdressing salon (Hollywood Beauty Center, created in 2000), a travel agency (Bacha Travel, launched in 2014), a real estate agency (Dream House Real Estate, 2019), a coworking and gaming space (Shoaz, 2021), a visa application agency (Bacha Visa Application Centre, 2022), and finally, a wall ceramics shop (Yusur Ceramic & More, 2023). All these businesses came under the Bacha Business Group umbrella in 2022. A keen traveller with 125 countries to her name, Bacha never misses an opportunity to promote her country. “Our country has great tourist potential, but what we lack is infrastructure. We need to find investors to sell the destination,” she says.

AFRICAN BUSINESS