‘This Isn’t a Fad’: Three of Africa’s Biggest Stars on Making the Industry Come to Them

The prospects for African musicians have never been brighter, and increasing numbers are attaining true global stardom. Unlike prior generations, whose work often languished in the “world music” category of record stores, today’s are able to find fans in homes across the globe thanks to the advent of streaming. With this easier, more direct connection to audiences, African talents like Tiwa Savage, Davido and Mr Eazi are flourishing and developing true negotiating power within the industry. Learn more about their paths to success and how they’re charting their destinies. A-list tastemakers aren’t the only ones lavishing new attention on the region, however. The three major-label groups — Universal, Warner and Sony — have all ramped up their investments in Africa in recent years: opening offices, sending A&R scouts to major hubs and forming joint ventures and partnerships. Meanwhile, advances in technology and social media have further connected a continent of 1.2 billion people — with a median age of 19.7 years — to the rest of the industry, creating a lucrative audience for both homegrown and foreign stars alike.

SOURCE: BILLBOARD

