This Is What Kendrick Lamar’s Concert in Rwanda Looked Like                                   

Kendrick Lamar kicked off his Africa concert tour with an appearance at an unforgettable event in Kigali, Rwanda. As one of many stellar performers at Move Afrika, an event geared toward celebrating African music and unity, he serenaded an adoring crowd of 8,000. Kendrick did not just deliver a sonic and lyrical masterpiece; he also commanded the stage with his effortlessly cool style. Over 70 local artists joined Move Afrika: Rwanda, with Sherrie Silver Foundation dancers performing alongside Kendrick Lamar, many from disadvantaged backgrounds.

