This is the Best Time for African States to Exercise Positive Agency for their Own Development

In the current context of rising geopolitical tensions between the US and China, African countries may find themselves repeating the same mistakes of The Cold War where African countries were positioned like pawns on a grand chessboard — unless they proactively shape their own destinies. The tensions between the two great powers, characterised by a vicious trade war, are deepening at a time when the world economy is under enormous strain due to COVID-19. At the same time African countries are facing their worst economic crises since independence. Africa is institutionally under-prepared to weather the combined effects of the health pandemic and severe economic recession. Its leaders will need to consciously design strategies of engagement that will help them to manage the ongoing superpower tensions to their advantage.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

