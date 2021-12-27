This Is Not The South Africa Tutu Visualised – Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki has hailed Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for being South Africa’s conscience.

Tutu died aged 90 at his home in Cape Town on Sunday.

Mbeki said in his final years, Tutu was deeply disturbed by the state of the country and the ANC.

“The Archbishop was very disturbed about what has been happening, what continues to be happening at the levels of corruption, the failure to make the necessary progress to address challenges such as poverty, inequality and so on,” Mbeki said.

“It’s not the kind of South Africa that he visualised in doing all of his years that he was involved in the struggle and indeed wanted something better.”

The former president said the Arch has clearly left a powerful impact on many here at home and around the world.

