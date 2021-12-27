iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

This Is Not The South Africa Tutu Visualised – Mbeki

REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

24 seconds ago 1 min read

Former president Thabo Mbeki has hailed Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for being South Africa’s conscience.

Tutu died aged 90 at his home in Cape Town on Sunday.

Mbeki said in his final years, Tutu was deeply disturbed by the state of the country and the ANC.

“The Archbishop was very disturbed about what has been happening, what continues to be happening at the levels of corruption, the failure to make the necessary progress to address challenges such as poverty, inequality and so on,” Mbeki said.

“It’s not the kind of South Africa that he visualised in doing all of his years that he was involved in the struggle and indeed wanted something better.”

The former president said the Arch has clearly left a powerful impact on many here at home and around the world.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Dalai Lama Sends Condolences To Family Of Tutu

11 mins ago
2 min read

Tutu One Of SA’s Finest Patriots – Ramaphosa

53 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 604 New COVID-19 Cases In

58 mins ago
1 min read

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu Has Died

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 14 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Alleged Limpopo Shooting Suspect Due In Court On Tuesday

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Medical Association Supports Scrapping Contact Tracing

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 18 847 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Department Threatens Legal Action Over Auction Of Nelson Mandela’s Cell Key

2 days ago
SABC
1 min read

Motsoeneng Says Court Order Was Wrong

3 days ago
1 min read

J&J Booster Shots Available From Friday – Health Dept

3 days ago
1 min read

Health Dept Revises COVID-19 Quarantining, Tracing Protocols

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

This Is Not The South Africa Tutu Visualised – Mbeki

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Dalai Lama Sends Condolences To Family Of Tutu

11 mins ago
2 min read

Tutu One Of SA’s Finest Patriots – Ramaphosa

53 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 604 New COVID-19 Cases In

58 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer