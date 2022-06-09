iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

This is How the Next Two Years Will Look Like in Mali

13 seconds ago 1 min read

Mali’s military leaders have confirmed there won’t be a return to civilian rule for two years. The interim President, Colonel Assimi Goïta, has signed a decree fixing the length of the transition period. The army initially seized power in 2020 and has been under international pressure to hold elections sooner. Mali is struggling to deal with crippling sanctions imposed after it failed to hold a planned vote in February. Over the weekend, the West African regional grouping, Ecowas, decided to keep the measures in place. It will examine the situation again during its next extraordinary summit next month. The bloc had asked Mali to review its two-year transition period, considering 12 or 18 months to be reasonable. Choguel Maiga, the prime minister installed by Mali’s military, said: “We cannot go below 24 months unless we decide to postpone or not to carry out certain actions until the end.” Despite talks between the ECOAS mediator and Goïta’s government, both parties have failed to agree on consensual duration. The regional block has yet to comment on this official transition period. They will meet again on July 3.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Ban on Grain Hits Africa’s Small Farmers Hard

2 mins ago
1 min read

American Express Backs Nigerian Fintech Startup

4 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Defies Court Order 

5 mins ago
1 min read

Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema’s Push to Bring Fresh Capital into the Mining Sector

7 mins ago
1 min read

Is Ramaphosa’s Credibility at Stake?

8 mins ago
1 min read

These are the Businesses African Entrepreneurs Want to Start the Most

9 mins ago
1 min read

Does the Dash for Gas Spell a Potential Disaster for Africa?

11 mins ago
1 min read

WATCH Climate Transition in an African Context

13 mins ago
1 min read

This Island is Best Explored by Bicycle

4 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Theatre Rebrands with a Bang

4 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Amazing Natural Wonders

4 days ago
1 min read

Afrochella is an Event Worth Travelling For

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

This is How the Next Two Years Will Look Like in Mali

14 seconds ago
1 min read

A Ban on Grain Hits Africa’s Small Farmers Hard

2 mins ago
1 min read

American Express Backs Nigerian Fintech Startup

4 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Defies Court Order 

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer