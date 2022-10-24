This Inspiring Doc Has Ghana’s Youth Jumping to New Heights 

Prepare for dance battle! A new documentary, Ampe: Leap Into the Sky, Black Girl, profiles a Ghanaian girlhood tradition of competitive dance jumping. Created by longtime friends and collaborators, Claudia Owusu and Ife Oluwamuyide, the film celebrates the joy and beauty of being a young, black African girl. The girls split themselves into two teams of high-jumping, power-kicking bad asses, intended on defeating the frenemy in front of them. Each one is set up with an opponent and tasked with out-jumping and out-guessing each other’s kicks. The girls are armed with a hearty dose of competitiveness and fancy footwork and will have no qualms about outdoing their besties. There are no friends in the game of ‘Ampe’. Boys are allowed to play, but the game is set for empowering girls and belongs to the ladies. It’s seen as a coming-of-age activity and a powerful tool for building community – and self-esteem. Owusu and Oluwamuyide’s narrative documentary illustrates the game’s ability to push young girls into believing in their own power and demanding space in a world that encourages them to shrink themselves.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
Bamigboye, Nigeria’s Tour-de-Force Sculptor, Claims His Fame in the World
From Hot Tailors to Haunted Homes: Six of the Best African Films of 2022
How Chef and Cookbook Author Zoe Adjonyoh is Changing the Narrative Around West African Cuisine
How Staying in a Bush Camp Can Help the Future of Africa
This African Poolside Looks like Vivid Reanimations of Our Wildest Dreams
Which Part of Mauritius is Best to Stay In?
Zanzibar Island Named Africa’s Leading Beach Destination
London’s Finest, International Black-Owned Day Party is Coming to West Africa
An Immersive Exhibition Opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Afrobeat Legend Fela Kuti
The Horn of Africa’s Emerging Port Infrastructures and their Impact
The US Clarifies its Stance on Sanctions
Kenya is at High Risk of Debt Distress