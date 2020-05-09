Sat. May 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

This Insane New Boutique Hotel Was Built in a Restored Train Station Atop a South African Bridge

11 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

With travel currently restricted for most of us, our next trip should be something extraordinary.  Look no further than an innovative new hotel in South Africa, the Kruger Shalati, formed from a series of restored train cars perched atop a bridge. Located within the border of Kruger National Park; one of Africa’s largest game reserves at 7,523 square miles; the site of the hotel commemorates the park’s first visitors in the 1920s. It sits on the exact spot where the original train parked at night for guests to retire in the evening before heading to the next destination the following day.

SOURCE: ROBB REPORT

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Blooms in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Visual Tour of the Island Nation of Madagascar

13 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrating Mothers in the Wild

19 mins ago
1 min read

Homegrown Artists Drive Morocco’s Hip-hop Scene

21 mins ago
1 min read

Rabha Ashry Takes 2020 African Poetry Prize

29 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Blooms in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

This Insane New Boutique Hotel Was Built in a Restored Train Station Atop a South African Bridge

11 mins ago
1 min read

A Visual Tour of the Island Nation of Madagascar

13 mins ago