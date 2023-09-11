Thanks to its inaccessibility, Amirantes, which makes it one of the world’s most prolific big-game destinations when it comes to casting a fly, with shallow atolls and gin-clear flats teeming with barracuda, milkfish, giant trevally, and triggerfish. “These islands have restricted shallow-water fishing,” says Alec Gerbec, Yellow Dog’s program director for the Seychelles. “It’s not open to the general public.” The 10-day charter aboard the 75-foot catamaran Quovadis includes customized one-day stops to the tiny, sunken atoll of Rémire, the African Banks, and Alphonse Island, which is reputed to have the best bonefishing on the planet.
This Group of Outer Islands in the Seychelles has Become a Mecca for Saltwater Anglers
- AFRICA TOP 10
- 1 min read