This Group of Outer Islands in the Seychelles has Become a Mecca for Saltwater Anglers 

Thanks to its inaccessibility, Amirantes, which makes it one of the world’s most prolific big-game destinations when it comes to casting a fly, with shallow atolls and gin-clear flats teeming with barracuda, milkfish, giant trevally, and triggerfish. “These islands have restricted shallow-water fishing,” says Alec Gerbec, Yellow Dog’s program director for the Seychelles. “It’s not open to the general public.” The 10-day charter aboard the 75-foot catamaran Quovadis includes customized one-day stops to the tiny, sunken atoll of Rémire, the African Banks, and Alphonse Island, which is reputed to have the best bonefishing on the planet.

