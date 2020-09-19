This Free Digital Cookbook Celebrates the Food of the African Diaspora

Share with your network!

Dine Diaspora is a food marketing agency that promotes a wide range of food-related events pertaining to the African diaspora. What they learned through the interactions of guests and chefs at their recent Bites & Beats series was that people were most interested in how food makes them feel and how cooking can be a source of solace and empowerment, particularly in these trying times. To share the lessons learned, they’ve now created a free digital cookbook, Eziban, with contributions from some of the most acclaimed chefs in the diaspora, such as Marcus Samuelsson, Eric Adjebong, and Paola Velez.

SOURCE: FOOD AND WINE

Share with your network!