This East African Country is Inching Closer to Becoming India’s Largest Trading Partner in Africa

Tanzania’s trade with India has grown at a very impressive pace, growing over 20% during the fiscal year. Media reports cited the statement from the High Commission of India in Dar es Salaam, revealing that trade between Tanzania and India increased by 22% in the last fiscal year. Their bilateral trade value went up from $6.48 billion in 2022/23, to $7.9 billion in the year leading up to May 27, 2024. This meant that Tanzania had moved past Nigeria which was previously India’s second-largest African trading partner, and has taken the country’s place.Pigeon peas, avocados, and Cashew nuts are some of the products Tanzania sells to India, while it buys petroleum products, industrial machinery, and automobiles amongst other things from India.

BUSINESS INSIDER