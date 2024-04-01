This Documentary Captures the African Student Experience in the US                 

African immigrant stories are incredibly varied, and a new documentary focuses on one that has been little explored: African students. Inspired by his own college experience, the film’s producer, Arthur Musah tracked the lives of four students from Nigeria, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Rwanda as they navigate life as students at MIT. Striking and deeply affecting, with scenes that seamlessly alternate between the students in America and their lives back home, Brief Tender Light, thrusts us into a world of young people who bear the weight of generations on their shoulders. Their stories mirror the challenges that come with the immigrant experience, providing a relatable look into what it means to be young and ambitious, but severely disadvantaged.

