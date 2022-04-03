This Cole & Son Collection Has Us Rethinking Florals for Spring

Jungle fever seems to have taken over the world of interior design with all manner of wild animals suddenly gracing textiles, wallcoverings, and decorative objects. For over 30 years, Ardmore, an African ceramics company, has created their wares with designs inspired by the bush, and they’ve now turned their attention to wallpaper, having launched the Jabula collection in partnership with Cole & Son. There are 11 patterns in the collection, each based on Ardmore ceramic designs. Standouts include Letaba March, depicting animals—leopards, cheetahs, giraffes, elephants, and monkeys—sauntering to their watering hole, the Letaba River, with one option rendered on a gorgeous, textural grasscloth. Protea Garden depicts climbing vines, featuring South Africa’s national flower, the King Protea, amongst African hummingbirds (called sunbirds) and crafty chameleons.

SOURCE: ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST

