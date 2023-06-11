This Chef Visited 48 African Countries to Create a new ‘Afro-Fusion’ Cuisine       

With his restaurant Meza Malonga, Chef Dieuveil Malonga has created a gastronomic laboratory that delights the senses with his take on Afro-fusion cuisine. After training and working at some of Europe’s finest restaurants, the chef spent two years traveling the African continent and absorbing information about cooking traditions, techniques, and ingredients before deciding to launch his temple to African cooking in Rwanda.
