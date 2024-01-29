This Book is an Ambitious Survey of Sport on the African Continent                                       

A new book offers an expansive survey of sport in Africa, and the impact that design plays in the sport world. Aiming to change perceptions and demonstrate the tremendous influence that African design exerts in the world, Afrosport takes the reader on a stunning tour of African culture. Designed and edited by Mami Wata co-founder Peet Pienaar, Afrosport is extensive and encyclopedic in scope. It offers a fascinating survey of sport across the continent, from the flatland BMX scene in Ghana to ram fighting in Nigeria. The book features a roster of excellent contributors – including a forward by two-time NBA All-Star Joakim Noah – as well as a diverse array of visual and graphic material that spans 12 recipes and a photo comic.

