This African Poolside Looks like Vivid Reanimations of Our Wildest Dreams

Lake Bogoria can be found in the beautiful East-African country of Kenya. And you might not be the only visitor at the lake on the day as there are large numbers of lesser flamingoes for you to see. The birds come to eat the algae in the water and it is a sight that will take your breath away. There are also 200 hot springs, as well as plenty of other wildlife. You can take a tour to see the sights or venture around on your own, but this is definitely a worthwhile trip you should plan on making.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
